10-year-old raises awareness about baseball safety after suffering injuries

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - Anthony is an outgoing 10-year-old kid who loves sports.

While cheering on his brother’s travel baseball team as a bat boy, Anthony was accidentally hit in his face with a baseball bat. His parents said Anthony was airlifted from Myrtle Beach, S.C., where the baseball tournament was happening, to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

“I got stitches and my ear is ruptured. My mouth is wired shut. And my jaw, my jaw is broken in three different places,” Anthony said.

While on his road to recovery, Anthony said he wants to share his story in hopes that it will help save the lives of other young athletes.

His brother, 14-year-old Alex, said he was startled after seeing Anthony laying on the ground.

“It was like scary. I didn’t know what to think. I didn’t know if he was gonna die or like major things would happen to his head,” Alex said.

On Sunday, the Waxhaw community came together to help Anthony’s family by having a baseball camp. The purpose of the camp was to raise money for Anthony’s medical bills and share his story to make changes to prevent an accident like this from happening again.

“We’re trying to implement that bat boys when they’re coming out that they have a cage protecting their face as well so that it won’t happen again. What we try to do is make awareness, not to just our community but trying to make awareness to the baseball community, in general, because it only takes a second to change someone’s life,” AJ LeDay said.

LeDay is a baseball coach in Waxhaw who helped organize Sunday’s ’baseball camp.

Anthony’s father said that he is working with local youth leagues to ensure that players, coaches and bat boys are protected on the field. Part of that plan is to make sure on-deck batters remain in designated areas.

Anthony is thankful his injuries were not worse. He said doctors told him if he wasn’t wearing a helmet, his outcome would have been more severe.

“If I didn’t have my helmet on I could’ve died or it could’ve been worse,” Anthony said.

A GoFund Me page has been set up to help Anthony and his family.

