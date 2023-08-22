PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

10-year-old raises awareness about baseball safety after suffering injuries

While on his road to recovery, Anthony said he wants to share his story in hopes that it will help save the lives of other young athletes.
The boy shared his story in hopes it will help save the lives of other athletes.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - Anthony is an outgoing 10-year-old kid who loves sports.

While cheering on his brother’s travel baseball team as a bat boy, Anthony was accidentally hit in his face with a baseball bat. His parents said Anthony was airlifted from Myrtle Beach, S.C., where the baseball tournament was happening, to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

“I got stitches and my ear is ruptured. My mouth is wired shut. And my jaw, my jaw is broken in three different places,” Anthony said.

While on his road to recovery, Anthony said he wants to share his story in hopes that it will help save the lives of other young athletes.

His brother, 14-year-old Alex, said he was startled after seeing Anthony laying on the ground.

“It was like scary. I didn’t know what to think. I didn’t know if he was gonna die or like major things would happen to his head,” Alex said.

On Sunday, the Waxhaw community came together to help Anthony’s family by having a baseball camp. The purpose of the camp was to raise money for Anthony’s medical bills and share his story to make changes to prevent an accident like this from happening again.

“We’re trying to implement that bat boys when they’re coming out that they have a cage protecting their face as well so that it won’t happen again. What we try to do is make awareness, not to just our community but trying to make awareness to the baseball community, in general, because it only takes a second to change someone’s life,” AJ LeDay said.

LeDay is a baseball coach in Waxhaw who helped organize Sunday’s ’baseball camp.

Anthony’s father said that he is working with local youth leagues to ensure that players, coaches and bat boys are protected on the field. Part of that plan is to make sure on-deck batters remain in designated areas.

Anthony is thankful his injuries were not worse. He said doctors told him if he wasn’t wearing a helmet, his outcome would have been more severe.

“If I didn’t have my helmet on I could’ve died or it could’ve been worse,” Anthony said.

A GoFund Me page has been set up to help Anthony and his family.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on White Rd.
3-year-old dead, 4 others hurt after car rollover in Rowan Co.
A fire at a Concord home on Sunday left three children dead.
Fire at Concord home claims lives of 3 children
Priscilla Stewart
Woman accused of multiple robberies in N.C., S.C. arrested, deputies say
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
Former Charlotte judge sues fellow judge for defamation
Donald Ray Beatty is being held in the Gaston County Jail under no bond.
Arrest made after man shot, killed at Gastonia church

Latest News

A home completely collapsed off Lake Norman overnight, leaving debris everywhere.
PHOTOS: Lakeside home collapses in Mooresville
Crews are on the scene after a home collapsed overnight in Mooresville.
Lakeside home collapses overnight in Mooresville
The collapse happened between 12 and 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Lakeside home collapses overnight in Mooresville
The boy shared his story in hopes it will help save the lives of other athletes.
10-year-old raises awareness about baseball safety after suffering injuries