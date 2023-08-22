1 killed, 1 injured after home explodes in Mooresville, officials say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another was injured in an overnight home explosion and collapse in Mooresville, officials said.

Crews were called for the reported explosion and collapse at Barber Loop in Mooresville, according to Iredell County Emergency Management.

When first responders arrived, one person was exiting the house and then taken to Atrium Main in Charlotte for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The victim was later recovered after a search of the debris, according to Iredell County Emergency Management. That person’s name has not been released at this time.

The 6,391-square-foot home was a total loss, along with several vehicles, first responders said.

Dominion Energy said crews responded to an emergency after an explosion was reported at a customer’s residence.

“We are investigating the explosion in coordination with emergency personnel. Our prayers and sympathy are with the individuals impacted by this difficult event,” a Dominion Energy statement read in part.

Debris such as wood and insulation was strewn about the property, while the road near where the home once stood was filled with glass. A car in the driveway was covered in rubble.

The collapse happened between 12 and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A search of Iredell County property records shows this is a 1.67-acre property and a 6,500-square-foot home valued at $3 million that was just sold last year.

A nearby neighbor named Joe said he was asleep sometime after 12 a.m. when he was awoke by what he called a large explosion.

“It’s pretty devastating to see it,” Joe said while speaking to a WBTV reporter in front of the property.

