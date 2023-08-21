PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Woman accused of multiple robberies in N.C., S.C. arrested, deputies say

Priscilla Stewart was arrested Monday morning for an armed robbery Sunday evening at the Dollar General on Lancaster Highway.
Priscilla Stewart
Priscilla Stewart(Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman who Chester County deputies said is suspected of multiple armed robberies in the Carolinas was arrested Monday morning, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Priscilla Stewart, 38, was arrested Monday morning for an armed robbery Sunday evening at the Dollar General on Lancaster Highway in the Richburg area.

The armed robbery happened around 6:10 p.m. Sunday at the Dollar General near Interstate 77.

Within minutes of the armed robbery happening, deputies said they identified Stewart as a suspect and worked throughout the night to find her. She was arrested after she was found at a traffic stop near Pinckney Street in Chester.

She is currently in the Chester County Detention Center and has been charged with the armed robbery of the Dollar General Sunday evening.

Investigators said they determined she is the suspect in multiple robberies including two banks and another retail business in North Carolina and a retail business in Rock Hill.

The sheriff’s office said it’s working with the Winston Salem (N.C.) Police Department, Pineville (N.C.) Police Department and the Rock Hill (S.C.) Police Department to help connect Stewart to similar crimes in their jurisdictions.

No further details were released.

