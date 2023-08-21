PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Students in several SC school districts heading back to class Monday

By WBTV Web Staff and Mary Calkins
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Students in Lancaster County, Rock Hill and Fort Mill are headed back to class in South Carolina.

At Riverview Elementary School in Fort Mill, the car line will soon wrap around the building, and it won’t be much longer until the school buses get cranked up and hit the road.

There are some policy changes happening in the district this school year. People attending Fort Mill sporting events or any ticketed event are required to carry a clear bag instead of a purse or backpack.

The required dimensions are on the Fort Mill School District’s website. The clear bag policy does not apply to student-athletes; only spectators and ticket holders who choose to carry a bag are required to use a clear one.

“It’s really just a safety thing. We have seen a lot of districts across the nation that have done that recently and the school district thought it was a good time to go ahead and do that in our area,” Joe Burke, chief communication officer for Fort Mill Schools, said.

This year, teachers are also being trained in new state standards for reading. Those won’t be implemented until next year, but teachers are getting a head start on preparations starting now.

Get complete back-to-school coverage here.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

