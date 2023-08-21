Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) hosts 2nd annual Habitat Summit for Conservation Professionals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Recently, over 200 landowners and conservation professionals from across North Carolina gathered at The Charles Mack Citizen Center in Mooresville, NC for the 2nd Annual Habitat Summit hosted by Salisbury-based TRLT. The Habitat Summit is a one-day workshop that provides the latest habitat management research and techniques to wildlife habitat managers.

“Permanently conserving land is only one aspect of the work we do” states Katie Stovall, TRLT Conservation Lands Manager. “To us conserving land also means improving the land for native wildlife and plant species”.

Habitat Summit attendees were given the ability to choose between twelve different sessions taught by seasoned professionals. Presentation topics were wide-ranging and included: the importance of native plants for wildlife, waterfowl habitat management, pond management, conservation easements, nutritional requirements of deer, offsetting management costs, improving plant diversity, carbon credits, prescribed fire effects, pollinator habitat, wild turkey habitat management and more.

“There are many land trusts throughout the country, but few prioritize education, outreach, and information exchange. It’s refreshing to participate in efforts like the program used by the Three Rivers Land Trust” said keynote speaker, Michael Chamberlain of the University of Georgia.

“The Habitat Summit really sets us apart from other conservation organizations. We are committed, not only to permanent conservation but also to active habitat management,” said Travis Morehead, Executive Director of TRLT. “We truly believe that conservation requires active management. Providing informative sessions, taught by the top professionals in the industry, is a significant asset for landowners and natural resource professionals, alike.”

The 2023 Habitat Summit keynote speakers included Dr. Craig Harper from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and Dr. Michael Chamberlain from the University of Georgia. Additional presenting organizations included: Quail Forever, The Natural Resource Conservation Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, Three Rivers Land Trust, NC Wildlife Resources Commission, Wildland Forestry & Environmental, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Pennsylvania State University, Crop Production Services, and NC State University.

Three Rivers Land Trust is very grateful to the supporting sponsors that helped make the 2023 Habitat Summit possible. Sponsors included the Alcoa Foundation, Whitetail Properties, H W Culp Lumber Co., United Country Real Estate, Uwharrie Bank, Jordan Lumber & Supply Inc., AgSouth Farm Credit, Nexus Solutions LLC, ArborGen, Eli Beverly & Associates, and Fidelity Bank.

To learn more about how to manage your lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in their conservation mission, please contact Katie Stovall, Conservation Lands Manager at Three Rivers Land Trust by calling 704-647-0302 or by emailing at katie@trlt.org.

