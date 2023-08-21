New restaurant Sixty Vines to open in South End with 60 wines on tap

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - Texas-based wine restaurant Sixty Vines will open its first North Carolina location on Monday, August 21.

It’s located in the Vantage South End building, near Waterbean Coffee, Uptown Yolk and Good Wurst.

Why it matters: “There’s nothing like Sixty Vines in Charlotte, let alone the east coast,” general manager Tony Bassano tells me, adding that the restaurant will have a wide range of drinking options including 60 wines on tap plus cider, beer, cocktails and mocktails.

Between the lines: The new wine-centric restaurant aims to offer a sustainable approach to serving wine. They plan to save an estimated 25,000 bottles, corks, and foils from landfills by serving the wines from kegs and using reusable bottles.

What to expect: The 8,000-square-foot space will have indoor and outdoor seating for 350 people.

There will be a bar, patio, private event space plus a greenhouse room decorated with plans.

Wine pours can be selected by the flight, glass or bottle.

Food options include shareable plates, like customizable charcuterie boards, plus entrees like hand-tossed pizzas and pasta.

Details: Sixty Vines is located at 1415 Vantage Park Dr.

Its hours of operation will be Monday 11am-9pm, Tuesday-Thursday 11am-10pm, Friday 11am-11pm, Saturday 10am-11pm and Sunday 10am- 9pm.

Brunch will be offered Saturday and Sunday from 10am-3 pm.

What’s next: Sixty Vines has plans to expand to other locations in D.C. and Florida.

