Mint Hill man arrested in connection with child pornography case

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mint Hill man was arrested Monday morning in connection with a child pornography case, according to the Mint Hill Police Department.

After a lengthy investigation of possession and/or distribution of child pornography, police said a task force executed a search warrant at a home on Central Drive in Mint Hill Monday morning.

The task force consisted of officers from the Mint Hill Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and Mecklenburg County Probation, according to a press release.

As a result of the search warrant, Joseph Iannarone, 39, was taken into custody on a parole violation and is facing two charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Police said investigators were also able to recover multiple pieces of evidence that will help in identifying any additional charges.

Police said they encourage parents to speak with their children about their internet use and measures to safeguard against online predators.

Some online resources police encourage parents to use are the Family Online Safety Institute and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

