Mecklenburg Co. detention officer trainee fired after DWI arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s detention officer trainee has been fired after he was arrested by the Huntersville Police Department Saturday for driving while impaired.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, detention officer trainee Jaden Major’s employment with the sheriff’s office began on July 12, 2023. His employment was terminated Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

“We expect our employees to adhere to the law and maintain the standards of conduct we’ve established here at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff McFadden. “It is always difficult to see someone leave the agency under these circumstances, but we have an obligation to hold our personnel accountable anytime their actions violate our policies and erodes the trust of the community we serve.”

No further details were released.

