How to make grab-and-go breakfast items for back-to-school
Chef Jill Aker-Ray joins us in the QC Kitchen for some easy grab-and-go breakfast ideas that can be made ahead of time.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, and that’s especially true for students.
With thousands of students in South Carolina and North Carolina heading back to school on Monday, it’s very important that they start the day with a nutritious breakfast.
Chef Jill Aker-Ray joins us in the QC Kitchen for some easy grab-and-go breakfast ideas that can be made ahead of time.
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Muffins
Ingredients:
- 12 rounds of bread
- 1 lb pork breakfast sausage
- 11 eggs
- Salt
- Pepper
- 2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a muffin tin with cooking spray
- Cut 12 circles out of bread, making sure they are the same size as the bottom of the muffin tin
- Place each bread circle into a muffin cup
- Sauté sausage on the stove according to package directions
- In a large bowl, beat eggs and add in cooked sausage, salt and pepper
- Fill each muffin cup ¾ full with the egg mixture. Sprinkle cheese on top of egg cups
- Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. When muffins are done, they will be firm and a fork inserted in the center will come out dry
Granola Muffin Cups
Ingredients:
- 1 cup milk
- 1/2 cup maple syrup, agave nectar or honey
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1-1/2 cups quick-cook oats (blend if want more cupcake-like)
- 1 cup granola
- 1/3 cup flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 cup fresh berries or 1 cup mashed banana
- Raisins or chocolate chips - optional
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- In a bowl, whisk all wet ingredients together
- Fold fruit into dry ingredients gently, then add to wet ingredients to incorporate
- Line pan with muffin cups or spray lightly
- Scoop into muffin cups and cook for 20 to 25 minutes
Oatmeal Peanut Butter Energy Bites
Ingredients:
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1/2 cup semisweet or dairy-free mini chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 1/2 cup ground flax (or a combo of ground chia and flax)
- 1/3 cup raw honey (or substitute pure maple syrup)
- 1 tsp pure vanilla (or almond) extract
Instructions:
- Combine oats, chocolate chips, flax seed, peanut butter, honey, and vanilla extract together in a bowl
- Form into balls using your hands
- Arrange energy bites on a baking sheet and freeze until set, about 1 hour
Smoothie Pops
Ingredients:
- Fruits (of your choice)
- Protein powder
- Almond milk or milk of your choice
- Popsicle molds or paper cups and wooden sticks
Instructions:
- Put all fruits in the blender with protein powder and almond milk. Blend until smooth
- Pour the smoothie mixture into pop molds or cups (put sticks in if using cups) and put them in the freezer overnight
Toasted Waffle Sammies
- Toast waffles before assembling (these are not hot sandwiches, so it’s ok to let them cool off)
- 2 waffles, toasted
The Elvis:
- 1/2 banana, sliced into 1/2-inch medallions
- 2 tablespoons nut butter, sun butter or Nutella
- Sprinkle of cinnamon
- Drizzle of honey
The Croque Monsieur:
- Two slices deli ham
- One slice of Swiss or Emmentaler cheese
- 1 tablespoon raspberry preserves
Instructions:
- Assemble waffle sandwiches and wrap tightly with plastic wrap or place in a Ziploc bag
- Place in refrigerator and can be easily grabbed on the way out the door to school or work.
You may also like: National Potato Day: The Loaded Potato Charlotte
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.