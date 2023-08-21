PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
How to make grab-and-go breakfast items for back-to-school

Chef Jill Aker-Ray joins us in the QC Kitchen for some easy grab-and-go breakfast ideas that can be made ahead of time.
It's important for students to eat a good breakfast as they head back to school.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, and that’s especially true for students.

With thousands of students in South Carolina and North Carolina heading back to school on Monday, it’s very important that they start the day with a nutritious breakfast.

Chef Jill Aker-Ray joins us in the QC Kitchen for some easy grab-and-go breakfast ideas that can be made ahead of time.

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Muffins

Ingredients:

  • 12 rounds of bread
  • 1 lb pork breakfast sausage
  • 11 eggs
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a muffin tin with cooking spray
  • Cut 12 circles out of bread, making sure they are the same size as the bottom of the muffin tin
  • Place each bread circle into a muffin cup
  • Sauté sausage on the stove according to package directions
  • In a large bowl, beat eggs and add in cooked sausage, salt and pepper
  • Fill each muffin cup ¾ full with the egg mixture. Sprinkle cheese on top of egg cups
  • Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. When muffins are done, they will be firm and a fork inserted in the center will come out dry

Granola Muffin Cups

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup, agave nectar or honey
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1-1/2 cups quick-cook oats (blend if want more cupcake-like)
  • 1 cup granola
  • 1/3 cup flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 cup fresh berries or 1 cup mashed banana
  • Raisins or chocolate chips - optional

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  • In a bowl, whisk all wet ingredients together
  • Fold fruit into dry ingredients gently, then add to wet ingredients to incorporate
  • Line pan with muffin cups or spray lightly
  • Scoop into muffin cups and cook for 20 to 25 minutes

Oatmeal Peanut Butter Energy Bites

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • 1/2 cup semisweet or dairy-free mini chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter
  • 1/2 cup ground flax (or a combo of ground chia and flax)
  • 1/3 cup raw honey (or substitute pure maple syrup)
  • 1 tsp pure vanilla (or almond) extract

Instructions:

  • Combine oats, chocolate chips, flax seed, peanut butter, honey, and vanilla extract together in a bowl
  • Form into balls using your hands
  • Arrange energy bites on a baking sheet and freeze until set, about 1 hour

Smoothie Pops

Ingredients:

  • Fruits (of your choice)
  • Protein powder
  • Almond milk or milk of your choice
  • Popsicle molds or paper cups and wooden sticks

Instructions:

  • Put all fruits in the blender with protein powder and almond milk. Blend until smooth
  • Pour the smoothie mixture into pop molds or cups (put sticks in if using cups) and put them in the freezer overnight

Toasted Waffle Sammies

  • Toast waffles before assembling (these are not hot sandwiches, so it’s ok to let them cool off)
  • 2 waffles, toasted

The Elvis:

  • 1/2 banana, sliced into 1/2-inch medallions
  • 2 tablespoons nut butter, sun butter or Nutella
  • Sprinkle of cinnamon
  • Drizzle of honey

The Croque Monsieur:

  • Two slices deli ham
  • One slice of Swiss or Emmentaler cheese
  • 1 tablespoon raspberry preserves

Instructions:

  • Assemble waffle sandwiches and wrap tightly with plastic wrap or place in a Ziploc bag
  • Place in refrigerator and can be easily grabbed on the way out the door to school or work.

