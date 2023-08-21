PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hot, humid start to the week; rain chances remain low

Rain chances will remain very low until the weekend.
Wednesday and Thursday will see temps dip into the lower 90s, which is still above average.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Get ready for a hot and humid start to the week.

It’s a high and dry start to Monday, with temperatures set to top out in the mid-90s for the early start to the week.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

