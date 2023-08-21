Hot, humid start to the week; rain chances remain low

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Get ready for a hot and humid start to the week.

It’s a high and dry start to Monday, with temperatures set to top out in the mid-90s for the early start to the week.

Wednesday and Thursday will see temps dip into the lower 90s, which is still above average.

Rain chances will remain very low until the weekend.

