Homeowner evaluated after northwest Charlotte house fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This was just before 11 p.m. on West Avenue. That’s off Rozzelles Ferry Road in northwest Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Medic evaluated a homeowner who was having a medical emergency, after escaping a fire late Sunday night, officials said.

This was just before 11 p.m. on West Avenue. That’s off Rozzelles Ferry Road in northwest Charlotte.

Charlotte Fire said the home was burning when crews arrived. It took about 30 firefighters around 20 minutes to get it under control, but they spent a couple hours making sure hot spots were out.

The fire led to significant damage to the house. No firefighters were injured, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

