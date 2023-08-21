A customized Corvette pays tribute to 9/11 at Charlotte AutoFair

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - In a special Corvette 70th Anniversary exhibit during Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Sept. 7–9 Charlotte AutoFair, spectators will find one of Chevrolet’s sports cars that has been customized to honor first-responders who risked and lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

What is the 9/11 Tribute Corvette? In a special Corvette 70th Anniversary exhibit during In a special Corvette 70th Anniversary exhibit during Charlotte Motor Speedway ’s Sept. 7–9 Charlotte AutoFair , spectators will find one of Chevrolet’s sports cars that has been customized to honor first-responders who risked and lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

What is the 9/11 Tribute Corvette? Retired firefighter Clyde Rogers of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has turned his 2016 Corvette Stingray into a rolling memorial for the brave men and women who died in the service of their communities and country during the terrorist attacks 22 years ago. “Number 343,” as he sometimes calls it to represent the 343 firefighters lost that day, is a Torch Red Z51 coupe with a Twin Towers memorial mural under the hood, a custom-painted cover that sits atop the 6.2-liter V-8, and many other reminders that America should “Never Forget” the lessons learned that day. Rogers, who started his career with the Fire Service in the U.S. Army, often displays 343 at car shows with some of his 9/11 and first-responder memorabilia in the Corvette’s copious hatch area.

Have Corvettes really been around for 70 years? ! It’s true. You would have to be in your early 70s to possibly remember a time that Chevrolet’s fiberglass-bodied sports car didn’t exist. When introduced in 1953, the Corvette was equipped with a modest 6-cylinder engine from the company’s sedan line, and—to be honest—it was a bit poky those first two years of production. Chevrolet upgraded the two-seaters to V-8 power in 1955, however, and the Corvette quickly became a world-class performance car.

What other Corvettes are coming? NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick will share from his collection the very first Corvettes built for 1955, 1956, and 1957—a trio that includes the first V-8 Corvette, the first V-8 Corvette with twin four-barrel carburetors, and the first Corvette with power windows. The Corvette 70th Anniversary exhibit will also include a lovingly restored 1963 split-window coupe, a low-mile 1970 convertible that is still with its original owner, and other desirable cars from the marque’s eight generations.

The Corvette 70th Anniversary and 9/11 Tribute Car will be displayed in the Showcase Pavilion during the Sept. 7–9 Charlotte AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Other show highlights include the Best of the Best custom show vehicles and a trio of movie cars.

MORE INFO: AutoFair will transform the famed 1.5-mile speedway throughout the weekend. The latest technology, trends, parts, and products will fill the manufacturer’s midway. Guests can test drive the current line of Chevrolet vehicles, ride shotgun with professional Ford Performance Racing School drivers latest from the worlds of electric and off-road vehicles. Additionally, the reconfigured swap meet, hosted by the Hornet’s Nest Region AACA, will provide a wide array of hard-to-find parts and memorabilia.

TICKETS: Adult single-day tickets are $10 on Thursday and $15 on Friday and Saturday. Three-day passes are just $30 for adults. Children 12 and under get in FREE with an adult. Tickets are available online at CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com or at the gate. “Number 343,” as he sometimes calls it to represent the 343 firefighters lost that day, is a Torch Red Z51 coupe with a Twin Towers memorial mural under the hood, a custom-painted cover that sits atop the 6.2-liter V-8, and many other reminders that America should “Never Forget” the lessons learned that day. Rogers, who started his career with the Fire Service in the U.S. Army, often displays 343 at car shows with some of his 9/11 and first-responder memorabilia in the Corvette’s copious hatch area.

Have Corvettes really been around for 70 years? ! It’s true. You would have to be in your early 70s to possibly remember a time that Chevrolet’s fiberglass-bodied sports car didn’t exist. When introduced in 1953, the Corvette was equipped with a modest 6-cylinder engine from the company’s sedan line, and—to be honest—it was a bit poky those first two years of production. Chevrolet upgraded the two-seaters to V-8 power in 1955, however, and the Corvette quickly became a world-class performance car.

What other Corvettes are coming? NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick will share from his collection the very first Corvettes built for 1955, 1956, and 1957—a trio that includes the first V-8 Corvette, the first V-8 Corvette with twin four-barrel carburetors, and the first Corvette with power windows. The Corvette 70th Anniversary exhibit will also include a lovingly restored 1963 split-window coupe, a low-mile 1970 convertible that is still with its original owner, and other desirable cars from the marque’s eight generations.

The Corvette 70th Anniversary and 9/11 Tribute Car will be displayed in the Showcase Pavilion during the Sept. 7–9 Charlotte AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Other show highlights include the Best of the Best custom show vehicles and a trio of movie cars.

MORE INFO: AutoFair will transform the famed 1.5-mile speedway throughout the weekend. The latest technology, trends, parts, and products will fill the manufacturer’s midway. Guests can test drive the current line of Chevrolet vehicles, ride shotgun with professional Ford Performance Racing School drivers latest from the worlds of electric and off-road vehicles. Additionally, the reconfigured swap meet, hosted by the Hornet’s Nest Region AACA, will provide a wide array of hard-to-find parts and memorabilia.

TICKETS: Adult single-day tickets are $10 on Thursday and $15 on Friday and Saturday. Three-day passes are just $30 for adults. Children 12 and under get in FREE with an adult. Tickets are available online at CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com or at the gate.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.