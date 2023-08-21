Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to speak on fentanyl awareness, prevention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will address the community Monday about the dangers of fentanyl.

City and county Leaders as well as federal investigators from Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration will come together to raise awareness about the impacts that fentanyl has in the community.

That news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Just last month, WBTV featured two families impacted by fentanyl.

Teenagers Olivia Moloney and Laird Ramirez both died of suspected fentanyl overdose. Both were students at Hough High School in Cornelius.

