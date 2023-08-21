PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to speak on fentanyl awareness, prevention

Just last month, WBTV featured two families impacted by fentanyl.
That news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will address the community Monday about the dangers of fentanyl.

City and county Leaders as well as federal investigators from Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration will come together to raise awareness about the impacts that fentanyl has in the community.

That news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Just last month, WBTV featured two families impacted by fentanyl.

Teenagers Olivia Moloney and Laird Ramirez both died of suspected fentanyl overdose. Both were students at Hough High School in Cornelius.

Related: ‘I couldn’t even hug my daughter’: Parents lose children to fentanyl overdose

Download the free WBTV News app for updates from this news conference as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on White Rd.
Infant dead, 4 others hurt after car rollover in Rowan Co.
A fire at a Concord home on Sunday left three children dead.
Fire at Concord home fire claims lives of 3 children
The scene at The Penrose apartment complex in South End Sunday morning
Officer-involved shooting leads to one dead following domestic violence call
A 44-year-old man was shot in Salisbury on Saturday night.
Shooting in Salisbury leaves one person hospitalized
The crash happened on I-85 southbound near exit 8
One person dead after crash in Kings Mountain

Latest News

A fire at a Concord home on Sunday left three children dead.
Fire at Concord home fire claims lives of 3 children
It’s been three-and-a-half years since the original barn was destroyed in an intentionally set...
Celebration set for opening of new Frank Liske Park Barn
Students in Lancaster County, Rock Hill and Fort Mill are heading back to class on Monday.
Students in several SC school districts heading back to class Monday
Crews were called to a house fire on West Avenue in northwest Charlotte late Sunday night.
Homeowner evaluated after northwest Charlotte house fire