PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Celebration set for opening of new Frank Liske Park Barn

Community invited to event on August 29 at 5:30 p.m.
It’s been three-and-a-half years since the original barn was destroyed in an intentionally set...
It’s been three-and-a-half years since the original barn was destroyed in an intentionally set fire.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The cornerstone of Cabarrus County’s flagship park is back, and to celebrate the County is staging a grand opening and ribbon-cutting on August 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Frank Liske Park  (4001 Stough Rd. Concord, NC 28027).

The program will take place in the second-floor meeting area of the new Frank Liske Park Barn.

Food trucks and facility tours will be available at the event and attendees are invited to enjoy park amenities following the program.

It’s been three-and-a-half years since the original barn was destroyed in an intentionally set fire.

That structure was originally used as dairy barn used by Stonewall Jackson Training School. When the County opened Frank Liske Park in 1982, the barn became a gathering place that was visited by thousands through the years for reunions, weddings, birthday parties and other occasions.

The new state-of-the-art barn will continue that tradition. The facility features two kitchens, air conditioning, large rental areas, an elevator, private bathrooms on both floors and exterior public bathrooms.

A new and improved silo stands alongside the barn, displaying a timeline of the structure’s history.

Explore the full story of the barn’s past, present and future in the Did Y’all Hear? Episode titled “From the Ashes: The Frank Liske Park Barn. Find it at //bit.ly/FLPBarn.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on White Rd.
Infant dead, 4 others hurt after car rollover in Rowan Co.
A fire at a Concord home on Sunday left three children dead.
3 children dead after weekend house fire in Concord
The scene at The Penrose apartment complex in South End Sunday morning
Officer-involved shooting leads to one dead following domestic violence call
A 44-year-old man was shot in Salisbury on Saturday night.
Shooting in Salisbury leaves one person hospitalized
The crash happened on I-85 southbound near exit 8
One person dead after crash in Kings Mountain

Latest News

A fire at a Concord home on Sunday left three children dead.
Fire at Concord home fire claims lives of 3 children
Students in Lancaster County, Rock Hill and Fort Mill are heading back to class on Monday.
Students in several SC school districts heading back to class Monday
Crews were called to a house fire on West Avenue in northwest Charlotte late Sunday night.
Homeowner evaluated after northwest Charlotte house fire
Retired firefighter Clyde Rogers of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has turned his 2016 Corvette...
A customized Corvette pays tribute to 9/11 at Charlotte AutoFair