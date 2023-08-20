PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Early morning house fire claims lives of two children in Concord

A third child is in critical condition, according to fire officials
The fire was reported just before 2:00 a.m.
The fire was reported just before 2:00 a.m.
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Two children died in a house fire in Concord and a third child is in critical condition according to fire officials.

The fire was reported on Lincoln Street SW early on Sunday morning.

Firefighters say the Concord Fire Department was dispatched at 1:08 a.m. to 374 Lincoln St SW, a one-story public housing duplex owned by the City of Concord. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 1:13 a.m. to find heavy fire showing from one of the units. Crews immediately deployed attack lines to extinguish the fire and searched the home, along with the adjacent unit.

Officials said that three children were located and removed from inside the burning unit. Firefighters immediately began CPR on the children until Cabarrus County EMS arrived.

Two children died at the scene and a third was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The parents were not home at the time and no other occupants were located inside the home. The occupants of the adjacent unit safely evacuated before firefighters arrived.

The fire was brought under control by 1:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the adjacent unit, however, it sustained heat and water damage. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.

Concord Fire response included six engines, one ladder, one rescue, two battalion chiefs, and a safety officer.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

