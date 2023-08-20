3-year-old dead, 4 others hurt after car rollover in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A three-year-old child died and two other children and two adults were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Rowan County, according to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on White Road near Mooresville Road (Highway 150) in western Rowan County. The Locke Fire Department responded to the scene.

A small SUV carrying three children and two adults ran off White Road and rolled over before coming to a rest in a field several yards off the road, according to troopers.

Ema Gutierez, 3, from Charlotte, died at the scene, after being thrown from the car. Ambulances took two other children and two adults to the hospital. They are expected to be okay, according to troopers.

White Road was closed for more than an hour at the accident was being investigated. No decision has been made yet regarding charges in the case.

