Shooting in Salisbury leaves one person hospitalized

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One man was hospitalized following a shooting in Salisbury on Saturday night.

According to police, a 44-year-old man was shot on Barbour St. near the East Spencer town limits just after 9:00 p.m. That man was transported to the hospital by helicopter.

No further information has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

