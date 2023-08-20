PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Shooting in Salisbury leaves one person hospitalized

Shooting happened on Saturday night on Barbour Street
A 44-year-old man was shot in Salisbury on Saturday night.
A 44-year-old man was shot in Salisbury on Saturday night.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One man was hospitalized following a shooting in Salisbury on Saturday night.

According to police, a 44-year-old man was shot on Barbour St. near the East Spencer town limits just after 9:00 p.m. That man was transported to the hospital by helicopter.

No further information has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

