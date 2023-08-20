Providence Day holds on late to beat Northwestern in the first ever high school game at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Providence Day grabbed a 21 point lead and needed every bit of it as they were able to hold off Northwestern 42-35 to win the Carolina Panthers Keep Pounding Classic.

It was the first ever high school football game played inside the venue.

Michigan commit Jaydn Davis threw for 456 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Chargers victory. Two of those touchdown passes went to wide receiver Jordan Shipp who also had 230 yards receiving. Shipp has committed to North Carolina.

In the loss, Northwestern quarterback Finley Polk threw for 410 yards and 4 touchdowns.

