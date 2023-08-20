PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Providence Day holds on late to beat Northwestern in the first ever high school game at Bank of America Stadium

Providence Day grabbed a 21 point lead and needed every bit of it as they were able to hold off...
Providence Day grabbed a 21 point lead and needed every bit of it as they were able to hold off Northwestern 42-35 to win the Carolina Panthers Keep Pounding Classic.
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Providence Day grabbed a 21 point lead and needed every bit of it as they were able to hold off Northwestern 42-35 to win the Carolina Panthers Keep Pounding Classic.

It was the first ever high school football game played inside the venue.

Michigan commit Jaydn Davis threw for 456 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Chargers victory. Two of those touchdown passes went to wide receiver Jordan Shipp who also had 230 yards receiving. Shipp has committed to North Carolina.

In the loss, Northwestern quarterback Finley Polk threw for 410 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
Footage of Madalina Cojocari on school bus Nov. 21
Grandmother of missing girl talks for the first time in 8 months
The Northwestern football team at Production Day at Bank of America Stadium as they get ready...
High school football season starts with a historic game at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday
Photos captured a string of Starlink satellites moving over the Charlotte region on Thursday...
Starlink satellites spotted moving over Charlotte area
Christopher Palmiter is seen leaving the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.
Stepfather of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari bonds out of jail

Latest News

Byrnes defeats Hough 24-9 in the season opener for both teams
Byrnes defeats Hough 24-9 in the season opener for both teams
West Charlotte holds on to beat Palisades in the Turf Kings Invitational
West Charlotte holds on to beat Palisades in the Turf Kings Invitational
Byrnes defeats Hough 24-9 in the season opener for both teams
Byrnes defeats Hough 24-9 in the season opener for both teams
Providence Day grabbed a 21 point lead and needed every bit of it as they were able to hold off...
Providence Day holds on late to beat Northwestern in the first ever high school game at Bank of Amer