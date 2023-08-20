Police investigating homicide at church in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person in Gastonia is dead following a homicide at a church

According to Gastonia Police, the incident at happened around 3 p.m., at the 400 block of North Oakland Street.

The incident reportedly took place near Faith, Hope, and Love Community Enrichment Ministries. The suspect involved in the homicide has been taken into custody by police. WBTV will keep you updated with the latest as authorities still investigate the homicide.

