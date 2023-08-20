Officer-involved shooting leads to one dead following domestic violence call

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a violent start to Sunday morning in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood.

Just before 8 a.m., officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to The Penrose apartment complex on West Tremont Avenue between Hawkins Street and S. Tryon Street in response to a domestic incident.

When they arrived, CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings says his officers heard sounds of gunfire inside the apartment. The officers made their way into the apartment and police say they struggled with a man inside. They say that man got ahold of a knife and cut one of the officers. The other officer on scene said he perceived an imminent threat and fired one round at the man, killing him.

“This is an unfortunate situation, as we always talk about domestic violence calls for service are always some of the most dangerous officers can encounter. Officers did their job today and did what they had to do, but we never want to discount the fact that a life was taken today,” said Chief Jennings in a statement released by CMPD on social media.

There was a woman in the apartment who was injured before officers arrived, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. The officer was also taken to the hospital and that officer should be OK.

