Infant dead, two other children, two adults hurt after car rollover in Rowan Co.

Accident reported on White Rd. near Mooresville Rd.
The accident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on White Rd.
The accident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on White Rd.
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An infant died, two other children and two adults were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Rowan County, according to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on White Rd. near Mooresville Road (Highway 150) in western Rowan County. The Locke Fire Department responded to the scene.

A small SUV carrying three children and two adults ran off White Road and rolled over before coming to a rest in a field several yards off the road, according to troopers.

An infant was thrown from the car and died at the scene, troopers said. Ambulances took two other children and two adults to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

White Road was closed for more than an hour at the accident was being investigated. No decision has been made yet regarding charges in the case.

