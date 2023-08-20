PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Arrest made after man shot, killed at Gastonia church

The shooting happened at Faith, Hope, and Love Community Enrichment Ministries.
The incident reportedly took place near Faith, Hope, and Love Community Enrichment Ministries
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Sunday at a Gastonia church, authorities said.

According to Gastonia Police, the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. at the Faith, Hope and Love Ministries on North Oakland Street.

When police arrived, they found a man, identified as Freddie Lee Byrd, 57, of Gastonia, with a gunshot wound to the chest, department officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said that during the investigation they determined that the victim and the alleged shooter, Donald Ray Beatty, 56, both resided at Faith, Hope and Love Ministries in neighboring tents. An argument ensued and Beatty shot Byrd, according to police.

Beatty has been charged with first-degree murder and firearm by felon, officers said. He is being held at the Gaston County Jail under no bond.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on White Rd.
Infant dead, 4 others hurt after car rollover in Rowan Co.
A fire at a Concord home on Sunday left three children dead.
Fire at Concord home fire claims lives of 3 children
The scene at The Penrose apartment complex in South End Sunday morning
Officer-involved shooting leads to one dead following domestic violence call
A 44-year-old man was shot in Salisbury on Saturday night.
Shooting in Salisbury leaves one person hospitalized
The crash happened on I-85 southbound near exit 8
One person dead after crash in Kings Mountain

Latest News

The 8,000-square-foot space will have indoor and outdoor seating for 350 people.
New restaurant Sixty Vines to open in South End with 60 wines on tap
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are holding a news conference Monday to discuss the dangers of...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to speak on fentanyl awareness, prevention
A fire at a Concord home on Sunday left three children dead.
Fire at Concord home fire claims lives of 3 children
It’s been three-and-a-half years since the original barn was destroyed in an intentionally set...
Celebration set for opening of new Frank Liske Park Barn