Arrest made after man shot, killed at Gastonia church

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Sunday at a Gastonia church, authorities said.

According to Gastonia Police, the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. at the Faith, Hope and Love Ministries on North Oakland Street.

When police arrived, they found a man, identified as Freddie Lee Byrd, 57, of Gastonia, with a gunshot wound to the chest, department officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said that during the investigation they determined that the victim and the alleged shooter, Donald Ray Beatty, 56, both resided at Faith, Hope and Love Ministries in neighboring tents. An argument ensued and Beatty shot Byrd, according to police.

Beatty has been charged with first-degree murder and firearm by felon, officers said. He is being held at the Gaston County Jail under no bond.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.