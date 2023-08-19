PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police in Orangeburg searching for missing man

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators in Orangeburg are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 25-year-old man.

Jamel Malik Davis was last seen walking on Horger Street.

He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and wears his hair in short dreadlocks with half blue and the other half orange.

Davis was last seen wearing black cargo shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.

