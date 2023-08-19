One person dead after crash in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - One man is dead following car crash in Kings Mountain.

According to the Kings Mountain Police Department, the crash happened on I-85 southbound near exit 8. Officers found that the vehicle had collided with semi tractor-trailer.

53-year-old George Joseph White Jr., of Charlotte was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the driver was initially traveling north in the southbound lane.

The driver of the tractor trailer had no reportable injuries.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.