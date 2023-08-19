PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

One dead, 6 hurt in shooting at outdoor gathering in Philadelphia 2 days after killing on same block

Police say seven people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting at a West Philadelphia block...
Police say seven people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting at a West Philadelphia block party early Saturday morning.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One man was killed and six other people were wounded at an outdoor gathering on a west Philadelphia street almost exactly two days after an earlier homicide on the same block, police said.

Officers called to the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday found a large crowd of people outside and multiple shooting victims. Officers took two victims to Presbyterian Hospital in patrol vehicles and emergency responders transported two other people there; about an hour later, two more victims arrived at the hospital.

Police said a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the face “and throughout his body” was pronounced dead at 5:40 a.m. A 47-year-old shot in the back was listed in stable condition. A 21-year-old woman hit five times in both legs and two other women, ages 20 and 21 and also with leg wounds, were listed in stable condition. Another 20-year-old woman had a graze wound on the shoulder.

Police said 60 fired cartridge casings from several different weapons were found. Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told The Philadelphia Inquirer that some witnesses described the incident as a “shoot-out” at a block party or barbecue on the row house street. No arrests were immediately reported, and police said the motive was not immediately apparent.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, a 30-year-old man was shot and killed at a home on the same block. Police said arrests were made in that case; they haven’t said whether they believe there was any connection between the shootings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Alan White (left) and Christopher Monroe Hacker (right).
NASCAR drivers charged with DWI in separate Huntersville incidents, suspended indefinitely
Photos captured a string of Starlink satellites moving over the Charlotte region on Thursday...
Starlink satellites spotted moving over Charlotte area
Footage of Madalina Cojocari on school bus Nov. 21
Grandmother of missing girl talks for the first time in 8 months
Christopher Palmiter is seen leaving the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.
Stepfather of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari bonds out of jail
Statistics show that less people are enrolling in undergraduate teaching programs, but more...
Districts seeing more new teachers taking ‘alternative routes’ to the classroom

Latest News

Ardrey Kell at Providence
Ardrey Kell defeats Providence 13-10
Shelby at Kings Mountain
Kings Mountain defeats Shelby 34-17
West Meck at Olympic
Olympic defeats West Meck 42-0
A.L. Brown head coach Justin Hardin in his first game at his alma mater. The Wonders beat West...
A.L. Brown defeats West Rowan 38-27
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Pacific coast battens down the hatches as Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic’ flooding