PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix steering control problem

Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix a problem that can cause loss of steering...
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix a problem that can cause loss of steering control.(DayronV from Pixabay via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in the front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.

The recall covers certain Sentra compact cars from the 2020 through 2022 model years. Tie rods help vehicles move the wheels for steering.

Nissan says in documents posted Saturday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that if tie rods become bent, they can break and affect the steering, increasing the risk of a crash.

Owners should contact dealers if their steering wheel is off-center or they feel a vibration. At first, dealers will inspect and replace any bent or broken tie rods. Once a new design is available, they will replace both the left and right tie rods at no cost to owners.

Letters notifying owners will be mailed starting Oct. 5. A second letter will go out once parts are available.

Many of the same vehicles were recalled in 2021 to fix the same problem, the documents say. Cars repaired under the previous recall will need to get the new tie rods when they are ready.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Alan White (left) and Christopher Monroe Hacker (right).
NASCAR drivers charged with DWI in separate Huntersville incidents, suspended indefinitely
Photos captured a string of Starlink satellites moving over the Charlotte region on Thursday...
Starlink satellites spotted moving over Charlotte area
Statistics show that less people are enrolling in undergraduate teaching programs, but more...
Districts seeing more new teachers taking ‘alternative routes’ to the classroom
Christopher Palmiter is seen leaving the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.
Stepfather of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari bonds out of jail
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges

Latest News

Ardrey Kell at Providence
Ardrey Kell defeats Providence 13-10
Shelby at Kings Mountain
Kings Mountain defeats Shelby 34-17
West Meck at Olympic
Olympic defeats West Meck 42-0
A.L. Brown head coach Justin Hardin in his first game at his alma mater. The Wonders beat West...
A.L. Brown defeats West Rowan 38-27
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic and life-threatening’ flooding in Mexico and California