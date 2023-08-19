PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Nearly 7,500 children’s beds recalled due to strangulation risk

Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds pose a “serious entrapment...
Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds pose a “serious entrapment hazard” that can lead to strangulation or death, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.(CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly 7,500 children’s beds have been recalled due to a risk of strangulation.

Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds pose a “serious entrapment hazard” that can lead to strangulation or death, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The products are manufactured by Ohio-based company Bell Station Interiors and were sold between February 2018 and September 2021.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported the manufacturer is unable to offer a remedy to consumers and they advise that consumers dispose of the beds as it is a federal violation to resell or donate the recalled products.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Alan White (left) and Christopher Monroe Hacker (right).
NASCAR drivers charged with DWI in separate Huntersville incidents, suspended indefinitely
Photos captured a string of Starlink satellites moving over the Charlotte region on Thursday...
Starlink satellites spotted moving over Charlotte area
Statistics show that less people are enrolling in undergraduate teaching programs, but more...
Districts seeing more new teachers taking ‘alternative routes’ to the classroom
Christopher Palmiter is seen leaving the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.
Stepfather of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari bonds out of jail
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges

Latest News

Ardrey Kell at Providence
Ardrey Kell defeats Providence 13-10
Shelby at Kings Mountain
Kings Mountain defeats Shelby 34-17
West Meck at Olympic
Olympic defeats West Meck 42-0
A.L. Brown head coach Justin Hardin in his first game at his alma mater. The Wonders beat West...
A.L. Brown defeats West Rowan 38-27
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic and life-threatening’ flooding in Mexico and California