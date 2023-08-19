PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Jones plays like $40 million man for Giants, No. 1 overall Young shows flashes for Panthers

Young, who did little in his NFL debut last week against the Jets, showed flashes and put points on the board for the first time, taking the Panthers (0-2) on a long field goal drive.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)(John Munson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones played very much like a $40 million man in his preseason debut, throwing a touchdown pass to cap a near-perfect performance in leading the New York Giants to a 21-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers and improving No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young on Friday night.

Jones, who signed a four-year, $160 million in March, completed 8 of 9 passes for 69 yards on his only series, capping it with a 4-yard touchdown strike to Daniel Bellinger. Exciting tight end Darren Waller had three catches on the drive for 30 yards and also had a drop for the only incompletion.

Backup Tyrod Taylor threw a 33-yard TD pass to big-play rookie receiver Jalin Hyatt, while Eric Gray scored on a 9-yard run for New York (1-1). The Giants rested star running back Saquon Barkley for the second straight week.

Young, who did little in his NFL debut last week against the Jets, showed flashes and put points on the board for the first time, taking the Panthers (0-2) on a 15-yard, 62-yard drive that Matthew Wright capped early in the second quarter with the first of his two field goals.

Young played two series and was 3 of 6 for 35 yards. His best throw was a 15-yard toss to Jonathan Mingo on a play the former Alabama star read a blitz by Wink Martindale’s defense and found the hot receiver.

With veteran Andy Dalton sidelined, third-string quarterback Matt Corral led the Panthers 66-yard drive that Raheem Blackshear capped with a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Fourth-string quarterback Jake Luton made things interesting with a 20-yard TD pass to Gary Jennings with 6:47 to play.

NOTES: The Giants had 10 penalties for 82 yards. The Panthers had eight for 64. Both teams took advantage of fourth-down gambles to score touchdowns. Gray’s touchdown came after rookie lineman Jordan Riley stopped Spencer Brown on a fourth-and-1 from the Carolina 48. Luton’s TD pass came after the Giants were stopped on a fourth-and-1 just inside Carolina territory.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host Detroit in the preseason finale next Friday night.

Giants: Host the Jets on Aug. 26 in the annual preseason game between the co-owners of MetLife Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Alan White (left) and Christopher Monroe Hacker (right).
NASCAR drivers charged with DWI in separate Huntersville incidents, suspended indefinitely
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
Police were called to a deadly shooting Wednesday morning at a QT gas station in northwest...
Police: No charges sought after one killed at Charlotte gas station
This picture shows the end of a recent pursuit in Rowan County.
Rowan Co. deputies will give chase to lawbreakers on I-85, to suspects’ surprise

Latest News

Football Friday night returns
Football Friday night returns
The Northwestern football team at Production Day at Bank of America Stadium as they get ready...
High school football season starts with a historic game at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday
Coach Kennedy Tinsley before Thursday's Mallard Creek vs Independence game. The Mavericks won...
Independence vs Mallard Creek
Weddington celebrates an early TD as they rolled to an easy 54-3 win over Cox Mill
Cox Mill vs Weddington