Inside the Rowan Co. Daimler Truck manufacturing facility tour with CRBA

Charlotte Regional Business Alliance visits Cleveland plant
The group toured the expansive Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) manufacturing facility led by George Huffman.(Rowan EDC)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday, the Rowan EDC played host to the Business Retention and Expansion Committee of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, composed of economic and workforce development organizations from across the region, warmly welcoming them to Cleveland, NC.

According to the Rowan EDC, the group toured the expansive Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) manufacturing facility led by George Huffman. Huffman is the Quality Generalist III at the plant and has been there since 1999.

“This sprawling plant holds the distinction of being Daimler’s largest in North America and has 2,000 employees, standing as a robust hub for the production of Class 8 truck models,” the EDC reported. “The esteemed lineup includes the distinguished names of Cascadia, Argosy, Coronado, Columbia, Western Star 4700, Western Star 4900, and the groundbreaking Cascadia Natural Gas. Each day, this dynamic facility brings forth an impressive fleet, assembling around 78 trucks with precision and skill. Remarkably, this facility achieves an even more astonishing feat as a 0% waste environment, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and innovation.”

“We want to thank Daimler Truck North America for their hospitality and for demonstrating their impressive advanced manufacturing capabilities to our group. With their talented workforce, it s no wonder that they produce the “Coolest Thing in North Carolina” and dominate the U.S. market for Class 8 truck sales,” said Kendall Henderson the EDC’s Director of Business Services. “As the largest manufacturing employer in Rowan County, DTNA is a cornerstone of our local economy and we can’t thank them enough for being such a strong community partner.”

