Work underway to replace Gastonia homeowner’s damaged utility pole after months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia homeowner contacted WBTV after she says she spent months trying to get a damaged utility pole in her yard replaced.

Vurtricia Brooks says she did not feel comfortable moving forward with construction plans in her yard until the pole was replaced.

“I’m getting ready to rip up this entire driveway to put the pipes up under for stormwater,” Brooks said. “So my concern was once I dug up that driveway, that pole could possibly fall over.”

Brooks said the city of Gastonia first became aware of concerns surrounding this pole a year ago, as she started working with the city on plans to address the flooding in her yard.

She said the city told her to contact AT&T, the owner of the pole.

“I was finally able to get through after trying for a couple of weeks calling different numbers,” Brooks said. “They came out and stuck the tool through it and the whole bottom of the pole is rotting out. He gave me his phone number to call him back if nobody else followed up and they didn’t. But when I called his phone number it was disconnected, so I lost all contact with everything.”

Brooks said she was told the pole had already been marked as damaged.

“So they’ve known for a while and they just weren’t coming out to replace it,” she said. “So I just decided to reach out to you guys because I knew it would get resolved at that point.”

WBTV contacted the city of Gastonia and AT&T. A city spokesperson said they contacted AT&T for a replacement.

“We reached out to the homeowner earlier this week and are working toward replacing the damaged utility pole as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for AT&T said

Within a week, that work is beginning.

“I’m hoping this project will finally come to a close,” Brooks said. “I think it’s sad that people have to go through this. I’m the type of person to push, to push, to push, but everybody’s not going to do that. Just thank you for coming out and making something happen.”

As of Friday evening, a replacement pole was installed in her yard alongside the damaged pole.

Brooks is now waiting for crews to remove the damaged pole. WBTV reached out to the city of Gastonia for a timeline on those next steps.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.