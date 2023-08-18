PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Work underway to replace Gastonia homeowner’s damaged utility pole after months

Vurtricia Brooks contacted WBTV for help and within a week crews began replacing the pole.
She said the city told her to contact AT&T, the owner of the pole.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia homeowner contacted WBTV after she says she spent months trying to get a damaged utility pole in her yard replaced.

Vurtricia Brooks says she did not feel comfortable moving forward with construction plans in her yard until the pole was replaced.

“I’m getting ready to rip up this entire driveway to put the pipes up under for stormwater,” Brooks said. “So my concern was once I dug up that driveway, that pole could possibly fall over.”

Brooks said the city of Gastonia first became aware of concerns surrounding this pole a year ago, as she started working with the city on plans to address the flooding in her yard.

She said the city told her to contact AT&T, the owner of the pole.

“I was finally able to get through after trying for a couple of weeks calling different numbers,” Brooks said. “They came out and stuck the tool through it and the whole bottom of the pole is rotting out. He gave me his phone number to call him back if nobody else followed up and they didn’t. But when I called his phone number it was disconnected, so I lost all contact with everything.”

Brooks said she was told the pole had already been marked as damaged.

“So they’ve known for a while and they just weren’t coming out to replace it,” she said. “So I just decided to reach out to you guys because I knew it would get resolved at that point.”

WBTV contacted the city of Gastonia and AT&T. A city spokesperson said they contacted AT&T for a replacement.

“We reached out to the homeowner earlier this week and are working toward replacing the damaged utility pole as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for AT&T said

Within a week, that work is beginning.

“I’m hoping this project will finally come to a close,” Brooks said. “I think it’s sad that people have to go through this. I’m the type of person to push, to push, to push, but everybody’s not going to do that. Just thank you for coming out and making something happen.”

As of Friday evening, a replacement pole was installed in her yard alongside the damaged pole.

Brooks is now waiting for crews to remove the damaged pole. WBTV reached out to the city of Gastonia for a timeline on those next steps.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Alan White (left) and Christopher Monroe Hacker (right).
NASCAR drivers charged with DWI in separate Huntersville incidents, suspended indefinitely
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
Police were called to a deadly shooting Wednesday morning at a QT gas station in northwest...
Police: No charges sought after one killed at Charlotte gas station
This picture shows the end of a recent pursuit in Rowan County.
Rowan Co. deputies will give chase to lawbreakers on I-85, to suspects’ surprise

Latest News

Christopher Palmiter is seen leaving the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.
Stepfather of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari bonds out of jail
Authorities said the student was arrested on Friday.
Student arrested after gun found at Chesterfield County middle school, deputies say
A group of suspects is accused of smashing a jewelry case and stealing two Rolex watches inside...
Suspects accused of stealing $34K in merchandise from Concord Mills jewelry store
Featuring Kirbi Whitaker and Walter with Nia Harden
Summer Soiree