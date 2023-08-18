PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Winthrop University launching program to help fill teaching vacancies

The university’s competency-based program is designed to help get more people started teaching.
The university’s competency-based program is designed to help get more people started teaching.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As the need for more teachers continues to persist, colleges across the Carolinas are working to help address those vacancies.

Dr. Beth Greene Costner of Winthrop University sat down with QC Life’s Mary King and discussed some of those efforts.

She talked about the need to support candidates without traditional teaching degrees, but have teaching certificates, the differences in hiring processes in North and South Carolina, and flexibility that different programs allow for.

Dr. Costner also discussed Winthrop’s the importance of its relationships with K-12 partners, along with its new competency-based program to help get more people started in teaching.

Be sure to listen to our full conversation above to learn more.

Related: Districts seeing more new teachers taking ‘alternative routes’ to the classroom

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Alan White (left) and Christopher Monroe Hacker (right).
NASCAR drivers charged with DWI in separate Huntersville incidents, suspended indefinitely
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
Police were called to a deadly shooting Wednesday morning at a QT gas station in northwest...
Police: No charges sought after one killed at Charlotte gas station
The U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights has a total of four investigation...
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools subject of three new federal investigations