Winthrop University launching program to help fill teaching vacancies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As the need for more teachers continues to persist, colleges across the Carolinas are working to help address those vacancies.

Dr. Beth Greene Costner of Winthrop University sat down with QC Life’s Mary King and discussed some of those efforts.

She talked about the need to support candidates without traditional teaching degrees, but have teaching certificates, the differences in hiring processes in North and South Carolina, and flexibility that different programs allow for.

Dr. Costner also discussed Winthrop’s the importance of its relationships with K-12 partners, along with its new competency-based program to help get more people started in teaching.

