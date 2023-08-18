PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Weekend to get off to beautiful start before heat, humidity returns Sunday

Friday and Saturday will be dry and warm.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will get off to a nice start, with Friday set to be a beautiful day, followed by another one Saturday.

After that, though, things will start to heat back up. Highs Friday and Saturday will top out in the upper 80s with relatively low humidity levels, however, temperatures will rebound toward the mid 90s by Sunday.

The forecast looks dry through the weekend and into next week, with hot conditions persisting beyond Sunday into the new workweek.

Activity is beginning to ramp up in the tropics, but so far, nothing has developed that could impact our area.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

