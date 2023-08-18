Weekend to get off to beautiful start before heat, humidity returns Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will get off to a nice start, with Friday set to be a beautiful day, followed by another one Saturday.

After that, though, things will start to heat back up. Highs Friday and Saturday will top out in the upper 80s with relatively low humidity levels, however, temperatures will rebound toward the mid 90s by Sunday.

The forecast looks dry through the weekend and into next week, with hot conditions persisting beyond Sunday into the new workweek.

Activity is beginning to ramp up in the tropics, but so far, nothing has developed that could impact our area.

