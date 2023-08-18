PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Traffic lights back on at Matthews intersections following power outage

The outage affected lights at Highway 74 and Matthews-Mint Hill Road, along with two other intersections.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Traffic lights are back on after a power outage knocked them out at multiple Matthews intersections on Friday morning.

The outage impacted lights at the following intersections, according to the Matthews Police Department:

  • Highway 74 and Matthews-Mint Hill Road
  • Highway 51 and Northeast Parkway
  • Highway 51 and Phillips Road

Duke Energy’s outage map showed more than 3,500 customers were without power, and attributed the outage to an object coming into contact with power lines.

Drivers can view real-time traffic maps here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

