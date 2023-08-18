Traffic lights back on at Matthews intersections following power outage

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Traffic lights are back on after a power outage knocked them out at multiple Matthews intersections on Friday morning.

The outage impacted lights at the following intersections, according to the Matthews Police Department:

Highway 74 and Matthews-Mint Hill Road

Highway 51 and Northeast Parkway

Highway 51 and Phillips Road

**UPDATE**



The power has been restored and the traffic signals are now operational. — Matthews Police Department (@matthewspolice) August 18, 2023

Duke Energy’s outage map showed more than 3,500 customers were without power, and attributed the outage to an object coming into contact with power lines.

Drivers can view real-time traffic maps here.

