Suspects accused of stealing $34K in merchandise from Concord Mills jewelry store

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for a group of suspects accused of robbing a jewelry store inside the Concord Mills Mall earlier this week.

The robbery happened Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. at the Kay Jewelers, the Concord Police Department said.

Police said the suspects used a hammer to smash a jewelry case and steal two Rolex Datejust watches. The total value of both watches is more than $34,000.

The suspects fled the store before officers could arrive, but witnesses were able to give police a description of the suspects and the vehicle they drove away in.

Surveillance footage, along with the witness testimony, revealed the suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, and drove away in a red Toyota RAV4. The Toyota had a Georgia license plate numbered ‘CVV-8331.’ Police said the tag may be fictitious.

After leaving the mall, the suspects left onto Carolina Lily Lane before turning left on Derita Road toward Charlotte.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

Related: Police respond to reported robbery at Carolina Place Mall, confirm no shots fired

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.