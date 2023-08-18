PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Student arrested after gun found at Chesterfield County middle school, deputies say

“The safety and welfare of everyone on our campuses is of our utmost concern,” Chesterfield County School District Superintendent Dr. Chan Anderson said in a statement.
Authorities said the student was arrested on Friday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHERAW, S.C. (WBTV) – A student in Chesterfield County has been arrested after it was discovered they had a gun on school grounds, authorities said.

The discovery was made Friday at Long Middle School in Cheraw, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Cambo Streater said in a social media post that the department is confident the issue has been resolved and there is no additional threat to the school, teachers or students.

“The safety and welfare of everyone on our campuses is of our utmost concern,” Chesterfield County School District Superintendent Dr. Chan Anderson said in a statement. “Chesterfield County School District will continue to work to make our schools as secure and safe as possible.”

August 18, 2023 Today a student at Long Middle School in Cheraw was discovered to have a gun in possession on school...

Posted by Chesterfield County School District on Friday, August 18, 2023

Watch continuing live coverage here:

