PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Stepfather of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari posts bond

Video shows Madalina getting off a school bus on Nov. 21, 2022. It was the last time she was publicly seen.
Christopher Palmiter appeared in court Thursday on his charge of failing to report a child's...
Christopher Palmiter appeared in court Thursday on his charge of failing to report a child's disappearance.(Source: WBTV)
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The stepfather of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari has posted bond, according to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

It comes nearly 24 hours after Christopher Palmiter appeared in court. He is charged with failing to report the now-12-year-old’s disappearance.

After hearing from both sides, a judge issued a $25,000 secured bond for Palmiter on Thursday, which is down significantly from the initial $200,000 secured bond granted during his first appearance in December.

The judge also ordered that he is to have electronic monitoring and be subject to pre-trial supervision as part of his bond. It’s not immediately clear when Palmiter posted the bond.

During Thursday’s court appearance, Palmiter’s attorney discussed how the defendant’s investing in a retirement account led Madalina’s mother to believe they were in danger.

Defense attorney Brandon Roseman said, “There’s a lot of backstory in this case” when addressing the judge during the appearance.

Palmiter met with detectives and voluntarily did interviews for several hours, according to the attorney. The defendant believed Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, had taken the child up in the mountains and she was safe.

While speaking to the judge, Roseman recounted reports that Diana Cojocari believed her husband had put the family in danger.

“Chris, throughout this interaction here, has been portrayed as a monster, but Diana has said on multiple times that she is not afraid of Chris and that the danger she is speaking of is not him,” the attorney said during the court hearing.

Instead, the reason Diana Cojocari believed Palmiter had put them in danger was because he invested in a retirement account containing a contract for a 401k program and it required him to add his wife’s name in the documents as a beneficiary, according to Roseman.

The attorney said Diana Cojocari got upset about this, so much so that she believed there was “an external threat that was coming for her and Madalina” because Palmiter signed the documents.

“He (Palmiter) believes that Diana fervently believes that Madalina is in danger from some unknown third party, apparently related to him placing money and assigning benefits to her in a 401k account, something that doesn’t make any sense,” Roseman said.

Video shows Madalina getting off a school bus on Nov. 21, 2022. It was the last time she was publicly seen.

Roseman told the court that Palmiter traveled to Michigan on Nov. 23 to recover large containers of clothing, food, incidentals and other items. Those items, according to the attorney, were consistent with a story that Diana and Madalina planned to be hidden away for an extended period of time.

“Those items seem to be consistent with that plan,” Roseman said.

Diana Cojocari is also charged with failing to report a child’s disappearance. She appeared in court Thursday morning and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Authorities said Cojocari and Palmiter didn’t report Madalina missing until almost a month after she was last seen, on Dec. 15, 2022.

In March, documents revealed Diana Cojocari contacted a relative asking him to “smuggle” her and Madalina away.

Search warrants unsealed early this summer revealed that sing Cornelius girl likely was spotted in surveillance photos Dec. 16 in Sugar Mountain.

The recently-uncovered surveillance photos of a child and man “were physically consistent” with the missing girl and her only known blood relative in the United States.

Madalina weighs about 90 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white T-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information about Madalina is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or the FBI at 1-800-Call FBI.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Alan White (left) and Christopher Monroe Hacker (right).
NASCAR drivers charged with DWI in separate Huntersville incidents, suspended indefinitely
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
Police were called to a deadly shooting Wednesday morning at a QT gas station in northwest...
Police: No charges sought after one killed at Charlotte gas station
This picture shows the end of a recent pursuit in Rowan County.
Rowan Co. deputies will give chase to lawbreakers on I-85, to suspects’ surprise

Latest News

A group of suspects is accused of smashing a jewelry case and stealing two Rolex watches inside...
Suspects accused of stealing $34K in merchandise from Concord Mills jewelry store
Charlotte Pride organizers are expecting this year's festivities to be bigger than ever.
Charlotte preparing for Pride weekend, state’s largest parade
Charlotte Pride road closures.
Road closures announced for Charlotte Pride this weekend
Pictures and video captured a string of Starlink satellites moving over the Charlotte region on...
Starlink satellites spotted moving over Charlotte area