Stepfather of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari posts bond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The stepfather of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari has posted bond, according to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

It comes nearly 24 hours after Christopher Palmiter appeared in court. He is charged with failing to report the now-12-year-old’s disappearance.

After hearing from both sides, a judge issued a $25,000 secured bond for Palmiter on Thursday, which is down significantly from the initial $200,000 secured bond granted during his first appearance in December.

The judge also ordered that he is to have electronic monitoring and be subject to pre-trial supervision as part of his bond. It’s not immediately clear when Palmiter posted the bond.

During Thursday’s court appearance, Palmiter’s attorney discussed how the defendant’s investing in a retirement account led Madalina’s mother to believe they were in danger.

Defense attorney Brandon Roseman said, “There’s a lot of backstory in this case” when addressing the judge during the appearance.

Palmiter met with detectives and voluntarily did interviews for several hours, according to the attorney. The defendant believed Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, had taken the child up in the mountains and she was safe.

While speaking to the judge, Roseman recounted reports that Diana Cojocari believed her husband had put the family in danger.

“Chris, throughout this interaction here, has been portrayed as a monster, but Diana has said on multiple times that she is not afraid of Chris and that the danger she is speaking of is not him,” the attorney said during the court hearing.

Instead, the reason Diana Cojocari believed Palmiter had put them in danger was because he invested in a retirement account containing a contract for a 401k program and it required him to add his wife’s name in the documents as a beneficiary, according to Roseman.

The attorney said Diana Cojocari got upset about this, so much so that she believed there was “an external threat that was coming for her and Madalina” because Palmiter signed the documents.

“He (Palmiter) believes that Diana fervently believes that Madalina is in danger from some unknown third party, apparently related to him placing money and assigning benefits to her in a 401k account, something that doesn’t make any sense,” Roseman said.

Video shows Madalina getting off a school bus on Nov. 21, 2022. It was the last time she was publicly seen.

Roseman told the court that Palmiter traveled to Michigan on Nov. 23 to recover large containers of clothing, food, incidentals and other items. Those items, according to the attorney, were consistent with a story that Diana and Madalina planned to be hidden away for an extended period of time.

“Those items seem to be consistent with that plan,” Roseman said.

Diana Cojocari is also charged with failing to report a child’s disappearance. She appeared in court Thursday morning and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Authorities said Cojocari and Palmiter didn’t report Madalina missing until almost a month after she was last seen, on Dec. 15, 2022.

In March, documents revealed Diana Cojocari contacted a relative asking him to “smuggle” her and Madalina away.

Search warrants unsealed early this summer revealed that sing Cornelius girl likely was spotted in surveillance photos Dec. 16 in Sugar Mountain.

The recently-uncovered surveillance photos of a child and man “were physically consistent” with the missing girl and her only known blood relative in the United States.

Madalina weighs about 90 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white T-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information about Madalina is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or the FBI at 1-800-Call FBI.

