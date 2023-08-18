PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Starlink satellites spotted moving over Charlotte area

The train of satellites was seen traveling across the night sky on Thursday.
Photos captured a string of Starlink satellites moving over the Charlotte region on Thursday night.
Photos captured a string of Starlink satellites moving over the Charlotte region on Thursday night.(Rosio Aguilera De Gonzalez)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A train of Starlink satellites made its way over the Charlotte region on Thursday night.

Photos and videos captured the satellites, traveling nose-to-tail across the night sky.

Starlink, a division of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, offers high-speed, low-latency internet across the globe.

The internet satellites were visible in Charlotte between 9-10 p.m., and looked like several bright dots in a straight line.

Pictures from Hickory to Statesville showed the satellites moving overhead.

A Starlink tracker has a list of times when the satellites could be visible next in the Charlotte area. Using its data, the next possible sighting is Friday night around 9:21 p.m. The satellites will move from west to south.

Also Read: Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

