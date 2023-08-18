PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Road closures announced for Charlotte Pride this weekend

Closures could last until Monday morning.
Charlotte Pride road closures.
Charlotte Pride road closures.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Pride weekend is set to get underway on Saturday, a handful of road closures have already begun.

Tryon Street will be closed from Carson Boulevard to 12th Street until Monday morning, as tents and stages are already being set up and will remain so through the weekend.

In addition to the Tryon Street closure, parts of 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th streets will also be closed.

The Pride parade is the largest street parade and festival in the city, and welcomed about 275,000 attendees last year.

Organizers said in this year’s parade, 10,000 people are expected to participate in more than 200 contingents and 40 floats.

Saturday at noon, the festival will get underway with the opening ceremony.

There will be music, food, performances and local vendors before it wraps at 11 p.m.

Sunday’s festivities begin at noon, with the anticipated Charlotte Pride Parade from 1-4 p.m.

