Rhode Island tornado lifts car as New England storms flood roads, topple trees

Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in Scituate, Rhode Island. Storms rolled through the area Friday.(Source: WJAR/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — A rare Rhode Island tornado lifted a car off an interstate highway Friday morning as severe weather swept already storm-weary New England, a fire official said.

Johnston Fire Chief David Iannuccilli said firefighters responded to Interstate 295 after reports of a car lifted off the road by a tornado. The driver was shaken up but unharmed, he said.

“The driver said she got caught in the funnel, was lifted 10 feet in the air and was dropped back down on her tires,” Iannuccilli said. She was not injured, he said: “She was shaken up more than anything.”

The tornado moved through wooded areas and residential neighborhoods, but there were no reported injuries, Iannuccilli said.

Across New England, storms toppled trees, flooded roads and made for hazardous driving. Parts of Vermont faced the possibility of flash flooding while residents and businesses were still rebuilding from extensive flooding this summer.

The National Weather Service said the central, northeastern and southern parts of Vermont were under a hazardous weather outlook Friday and into the night, with the forecast calling for thunderstorms capable of producing flooding. Damaging winds were also possible.

Rain was expected in Vermont into Saturday, with some areas getting as much as an inch. Storms earlier in the summer dropped as much as two months’ worth of rain in parts of the state in the span of a couple of days.

Rockingham and Strafford counties in New Hampshire and York County in Maine were under flood advisories, while Essex County, Massachusetts, was under a flood warning.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Jason Alan White (left) and Christopher Monroe Hacker (right).
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Police were called to a deadly shooting Wednesday morning at a QT gas station in northwest...
This picture shows the end of a recent pursuit in Rowan County.
A group of suspects is accused of smashing a jewelry case and stealing two Rolex watches inside...
Charlotte Pride organizers are expecting this year's festivities to be bigger than ever.
This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Charlotte Pride road closures.
