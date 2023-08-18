Refreshing start to the weekend, but heating up quickly

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday’s cold front will usher in lower humidity for the start of the weekend! With temperatures dropping into the mid-60s (50s for the mountains) and dewpoints in the 50s, Saturday will start off feeling like fall!

Saturday : Comfortable humidity, seasonable

Sunday : Little hotter & more humid, still dry

Next week: Very hot! Mainly dry

Expect lots of sunshine for the start of the weekend and a little breeze in the morning. High temperatures will reach close to the 90-degree mark, but most will stay in the upper 80s.

Dry conditions will last through Sunday as well, but the temperatures and humidity levels will slowly start to tick upwards. Highs will be back in the low to mid-90s by Sunday afternoon as a ridge of high pressure builds eastward.

By next week, we’ll largely be under the influence of that ridge and high temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s! Although a few showers are possible by the tail end of the week, rain chances are limited for much of the seven-day forecast.

Tropical Overview: There are now four areas to watch, per the National Hurricane Center. No local impacts are anticipated within the 7-day forecast, but check back in for updates as hurricane season gets more active!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

