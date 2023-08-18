Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after accident involving school bus

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan-Salisbury Schools activity bus from North Rowan Middle School was involved in a traffic accident on Thursday evening just after 6:00 p.m.

The accident involved an activity bus and a motorcycle near Hwy 801 and Centenary Church Road in western Rowan.

According to RSS and witnesses on the scene, the motorcycle rider was injured and airlifted to the hospital.

The RSS activity bus was coming home from a game, according to the school system. Seven people were in the bus. All were taken to the hospital for evaluation but there were no obvious injuries. They were picked up by another bus and taken to the hospital, “out of an abundance of caution.”

