Man accused of church break-ins across East Coast arrested in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Greensboro man wanted in connection with a string of church break-ins across the East Coast was recently arrested in Rowan County, authorities said.

On Aug. 7, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 85 and made contact with Mykal David Charter, 21, and Lamaya McClain, 20, both of Greensboro.

Lamaya McClain was also taken into custody during an Aug. 7 traffic stop. (Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)

During the stop, deputies learned that both were wanted out of the state of Virginia with full extradition on charges of felony breaking and entering a place of worship and felony larceny after breaking and entering, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Rowan County detectives said they had also been working multiple cases of break-ins that had occurred at area churches, where high-end keyboards and musical equipment had been stolen.

The investigation started in May when the Cornerstone Church on Webb Road in Salisbury had been broken into twice in a matter of days, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said an $8,000 Nord keyboard was stolen.

Rowan County detectives said they were then contacted by Salisbury Police detectives, who advised they had recently arrested Charter for a break-in in their jurisdiction that also led to the theft of a Nord keyboard.

Detectives said they were able to link Charter to multiple church break-ins and the theft of musical equipment in Rowan County. They were eventually contacted by numerous counties throughout North Carolina, as well as agencies in South Carolina, West Virginia and Virginia, regarding similar break-ins within their jurisdictions, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

These departments took out warrants on Charter, who at the time of his arrest was out on over $200,000 worth of bonds from other counties for previous church break-ins that started in May of this year, a news release stated.

After a combined effort with other agencies, the following charges were taken out against Charter, according to the sheriff’s office:

Seven counts of felony breaking and entering into a place of worship

Eight counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering

Felony possession of burglary tools

Damage to property

Felony larceny

Possession of stolen goods

Felony fugitive from justice – Virginia

Charter was served an additional $250,000 secured bond from magistrates in Rowan County on the new warrants, authorities said. That’s in addition to the nearly $200,000 he was already bonded out on.

Deputies said that during the Aug. 7 traffic stop, two keyboards were located and seized and are believed to have been stolen from churches in the Daytona, Fla. area, possibly over the weekend of Aug. 5.

Anyone with information about these break-ins is asked to call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-603-7366.

