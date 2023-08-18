PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Madalina’s parents plead not guilty

By Nikki Hauser and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The last time anyone saw the now 12-year-old Madalina Cojacari in public was last November as she was walking off her school bus.

After her parents failed to report any information in a timely manner to authorities, both were arrested in December.

Today, Madalina’s parents appeared in court. Her mom, Diana Cojocari, was in for a plea agreement. She plead not guilty in relation to not reporting her daughter missing quickly enough.

Her stepfather, Christopher Palmiter also plead not guilty for the same charges. However, Palmiter was granted a $25,000 bond that is nearly ten times less than that of his wife’s.

As of right now, Diana and Palmiter still remain in jail.

Outside the courthouse today, was Madalina’s grandmother. A woman, who traveled thousands of miles to be here today.

Madalina’s grandmother spoke to reporters in the language she speaks Russian.

She says just like previous court records show, Madalina’s grandmother Rodica says again in this interview, she believes Madalina was sold for money.

“Her Diana and Madalina are not guilty of anything and they were simply sold for a good price, like for a good amount of money. She’s like I want FBI and I want to basically collaborate with FBI and help them put this thing to an end and basically make that criminal activity and make that criminal group stop,” said Rodica, Madalina Cojocari’s grandmother.

Murga says Madalina’s grandmother goes on to float theories that Madalina might not have been the only child taken and adds how her family is innocent.

She does verbalize several other theories of what happened to Madalina.

We’re fact-checking those with police. Meantime she says she’s working with officials to bring Madalina home and that she loves Madalina very much.

This is the first we’re hearing from a family member since Madalina went missing over 8 months ago.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

