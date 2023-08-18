Governor McMaster orders flags to be lowered in honor of Senator John L. Scott, Jr.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags on top of the State House to be lowered in memory of Senator John L. Scott, Jr.

The flags will be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Also, the Governor requested that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this state be flown at half-staff to honor the senator’s legacy and lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina.

Senator Scott’s death was confirmed on Sunday, Aug. 13 in a press release by the South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus.

Since 2009, Scott represented the 19th District of the South Carolina Senate.

A candlelight vigil was held on Thursday in his honor.

The Governor orders that the flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, August 19, 2023, in honor of Senator John L. Scott, Jr. pic.twitter.com/2UBmFm2qJp — SC Governor Press (@scgovernorpress) August 18, 2023

