DA: Suspect in Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents dies after exchanging fire with law enforcement

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man who law enforcement says was involved in criminal incidents in Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach was fatally shot after exchanging fire with deputies and officers on Friday afternoon, according to District Attorney Ben David.

According to officials, the suspect, who was believed to have been involved in three incidents in Wilmington and another in Wrightsville over the last two days, fired at law enforcement before being fatally shot on Market Street.

Officials did not release the name of the 35-year-old suspect.

According to Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams, the suspect was involved in two separate shootings on Thursday.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Williams said shots were fired into a home on Dixie Ave. No one was injured.

Less than an hour later, a 54-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the 4200 block of Lake Ave. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Wrightsville Beach Police Chief David Squires said that his agency responded to a call for service shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday on Scotch Bonnet Lane.

His officers found shell casings in the roadway and a driveway of a home. A witness told officers that a black sedan with no license plate was spotted leaving a scene. Squires says a woman at the home was assaulted and zip-tied.

The suspect’s vehicle was located shortly afterward in Wilmington, and during the pursuit, a WPD SUV crashed into a retention pond.

Law enforcement stopped the suspect’s car by performing a PIT maneuver. The suspect then allegedly began firing at officers. Three New Hanover County deputies and a Wilmington police officer responded with gunfire. The suspect was struck multiple times and died.

Officials say no members of law enforcement or the public were injured.

