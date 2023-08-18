Charlotte preparing for Pride weekend, state’s largest parade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend is Pride weekend in Charlotte, with festivities set to kick off Saturday.

Two thousand people attended the first event in 2001, and last year that number grew to 275,000 attendees.

The weekend-long celebration features food, art, performers and culminates Sunday with a parade down Tryon Street. In fact, it is the largest street parade and festival in Charlotte.

More than 40 floats and 10,000 people marched in last year’s three-hour parade as they were cheered on by thousands in the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies.

Organizers said this year’s festivities will be bigger and better than ever.

”We are one of the largest Pride organizations in the south and we take that responsibility very seriously,” Liz Schob of Charlotte Pride said. “Not only do we put on the festival, we do our very best to uplift other LGBTQ organizations and communities in and around Charlotte.”

The parade is from 1-4 p.m. Sunday and will prompt some road closures in Uptown this weekend.

