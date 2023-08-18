Authorities searching for missing 69-year-old Lancaster County man

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in Lancaster County are searching for a missing 69-year-old man.

Danny K. Squires was last seen walking away from his home on Lynwood Drive around 10 a.m. on Thursday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was reportedly headed toward the BP gas station, and frequently visits the Dollar General. Both locations are on the same road as his home.

Squires is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has a slim build and a gray beard, and wears glasses.

Deputies said he was wearing a white shirt, black shorts and no shoes or socks when he left home. They said he suffers from memory loss and may seem lost or confused.

Anyone with information regarding Squires’ whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

