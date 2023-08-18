PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

American Airlines sues a travel site to crack down on consumers who use this trick to save money

FILE - The American Airlines logo is seen atop the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas,...
FILE - The American Airlines logo is seen atop the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Dec. 19, 2017. On Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, American Airlines filed suit against Skiplagged Inc., a travel website that sells tickets that let people save money by exploiting a quirk in airline pricing, accusing the website of deception. It threatened to cancel every ticket that Skiplagged has sold. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is suing a travel website that sells tickets that let people save money by exploiting a quirk in airline pricing.

American sued Skiplagged Inc. in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, this week, accusing the website of deception. It threatened to cancel every ticket that Skiplagged has sold.

In a practice called skiplagging and hidden-city ticketing, travelers book a flight that includes at least one stop, but they leave the plane during a layover. Generally skiplagging is not illegal, but airlines claim that it violates their policies.

Last month, American booted a 17-year-old from a flight and banned him for three years when he tried to use the tactic to fly from Gainesville, Florida, to Charlotte, North Carolina, on a ticket that listed New York City as his destination. For the teen, that was cheaper than booking a flight directly to Charlotte.

In the lawsuit, American accused Skiplagged of tricking consumers into believing they can tap “some kind of secret ‘loophole.’” American said the website poses as an ordinary consumer to buy tickets, and warns its customers not to tip off the airline about the arrangement.

American said Skiplagged, which is based in New York, has never been authorized to resell the airline’s tickets.

“Skiplagged’s conduct is deceptive and abusive,” the airline said in the lawsuit. “Skiplagged deceives the public into believing that, even though it has no authority to form and issue a contract on American’s behalf, somehow it can still issue a completely valid ticket. It cannot. Every ‘ticket’ issued by Skiplagged is at risk of being invalidated.”

There was no immediate response to a request for comment left with Skiplagged.

Skiplagged has been sued before. United Airlines and online travel agency Orbitz accused Aktarer Zaman, who was in his early 20s when he started Skiplagged around 2014, of touting “prohibited forms of travel.” Zaman, who started a GoFundMe to pay his legal costs, settled with Orbitz, and the United lawsuit was dismissed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Alan White (left) and Christopher Monroe Hacker (right).
NASCAR drivers charged with DWI in separate Huntersville incidents, suspended indefinitely
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
Police were called to a deadly shooting Wednesday morning at a QT gas station in northwest...
Police: No charges sought after one killed at Charlotte gas station
This picture shows the end of a recent pursuit in Rowan County.
Rowan Co. deputies will give chase to lawbreakers on I-85, to suspects’ surprise

Latest News

Authorities said the student was arrested on Friday.
Student arrested after gun found at Chesterfield County middle school, deputies say
A group of suspects is accused of smashing a jewelry case and stealing two Rolex watches inside...
Suspects accused of stealing $34K in merchandise from Concord Mills jewelry store
Police say a driver crashed into multiple parked cars when trying to avoid hitting a deer.
Police: Driver crashes into 10-plus cars trying to avoid hitting deer
Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in...
Rare New England tornado lifts car from a highway as strong storms damage homes and flood roads