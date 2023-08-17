Police release 911 calls from CATS streetcar stabbing near uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than three months after a stabbing on a CATS streetcar near Uptown, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released 911 calls from the incident.

The stabbing, which happened on May 4 on West Trade Street near Johnson and Wales, left a man seriously hurt.

CATS released security footage from the incident three weeks later, which showed one man confront another before they started pushing one another before falling to the ground.

Once on the ground, one of the men, later identified as 48-year-old Robert Bruce Watson, could be seen plunging a knife toward the other man.

Watson was arrested a short time later and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The newly released 911 calls revealed that after the incident, a woman rushed over to help the victim.

While speaking with a dispatcher, she stated that she was applying pressure to the man’s wounds, and that everyone was safe because the man who did the stabbing got off the train.

She also said the man was stabbed “two or three times” and that she was using her shirt to stop the bleeding.

Medic arrived soon after the incident and took the man to the hospital.

Jail records show that Watson was given a $25,000 bond but remains in custody.

