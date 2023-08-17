PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police release 911 calls from CATS streetcar stabbing near uptown Charlotte

Recordings revealed that a woman rushed over and immediately began helping the victim.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than three months after a stabbing on a CATS streetcar near Uptown, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released 911 calls from the incident.

The stabbing, which happened on May 4 on West Trade Street near Johnson and Wales, left a man seriously hurt.

CATS released security footage from the incident three weeks later, which showed one man confront another before they started pushing one another before falling to the ground.

Once on the ground, one of the men, later identified as 48-year-old Robert Bruce Watson, could be seen plunging a knife toward the other man.

Watson was arrested a short time later and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The newly released 911 calls revealed that after the incident, a woman rushed over to help the victim.

Recordings revealed that a woman rushed over and immediately began helping the victim.

While speaking with a dispatcher, she stated that she was applying pressure to the man’s wounds, and that everyone was safe because the man who did the stabbing got off the train.

She also said the man was stabbed “two or three times” and that she was using her shirt to stop the bleeding.

Medic arrived soon after the incident and took the man to the hospital.

Jail records show that Watson was given a $25,000 bond but remains in custody.

Related: GRAPHIC: Video shows stabbing on Charlotte train car

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
Police said before the fatal shooting happened, a suspect robbed the QT before driving away and...
Police: Suspected thief shot, killed at northwest Charlotte gas station
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
MBFD: About 1,000 people evacuated, 3 firefighters treated during Myrtle Beach resort fire
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from...
Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy

Latest News

Recordings revealed that a woman rushed over and immediately began helping the victim.
Police release 911 calls from CATS streetcar stabbing near uptown Charlotte
The Movie Cars will be displayed in the Showcase Pavilion during the Sept. 7–9 Charlotte...
Movie cars display will produce “Triple Takes” at Charlotte AutoFair
A person suffered life-threatening injuries after they were shot in uptown Charlotte on...
1 seriously injured in uptown Charlotte shooting
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Parents of missing Madalina Cojocari to appear in court Thursday