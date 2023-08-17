PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: No charges sought after one killed at Charlotte gas station

The shooting happened on Bellhaven Boulevard on Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened on Bellhaven Boulevard on Wednesday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - No charges are being sought after a deadly shooting at a northwest Charlotte gas station on Wednesday, authorities said.

The shooting happened at the QuikTrip at Bellhaven Boulevard and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road around 10:30 a.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said before the fatal shooting happened, a suspect robbed the QT before driving away and firing at least one shot into the air. Nobody was hurt by that bullet.

An officer followed the vehicle up Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road before the suspect turned around and returned to the QT.

Once back at the gas station, the robbery suspect allegedly got into an argument with a man pumping gas, according to the CMPD

Police said during that argument, the man shot and killed the robbery suspect. The victim in this shooting has been identified by authorities as David Joseph Leonhardt, 32.

CMPD took the man into custody and said he is cooperating with investigators. On Thursday, the CMPD said detectives with its homicide unit are not looking for any suspects in the case and no charges are being sought at this time.

Leroy Boyd is a service tech at the oil change shop across the street and said the whole thing unfolded right in front of him.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s very unfortunate for sure,” Boyd said.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information regarding the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
Jason Alan White (left) and Christopher Monroe Hacker (right).
NASCAR drivers charged with DWI in separate Huntersville incidents, records show
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
MBFD: About 1,000 people evacuated, 3 firefighters treated during Myrtle Beach resort fire

Latest News

Warrants unsealed in July revealed Diana Cojocari believes her daughter may have been sold for...
Search continues for missing Madalina Cojocari nearly 9 months after disappearance
A man was seriously hurt back in May when he was stabbed following an argument on the streetcar.
Police release 911 calls from CATS streetcar stabbing near uptown Charlotte
A person suffered life-threatening injuries after they were shot in uptown Charlotte on...
1 seriously injured in uptown Charlotte shooting
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting at Concord apartment complex
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting at Concord apartment complex
Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter could enter pleas on Thursday.
Parents of missing Madalina Cojocari to appear in court Thursday