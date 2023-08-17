Police: No charges sought after one killed at Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - No charges are being sought after a deadly shooting at a northwest Charlotte gas station on Wednesday, authorities said.

The shooting happened at the QuikTrip at Bellhaven Boulevard and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road around 10:30 a.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said before the fatal shooting happened, a suspect robbed the QT before driving away and firing at least one shot into the air. Nobody was hurt by that bullet.

An officer followed the vehicle up Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road before the suspect turned around and returned to the QT.

Once back at the gas station, the robbery suspect allegedly got into an argument with a man pumping gas, according to the CMPD

Police said during that argument, the man shot and killed the robbery suspect. The victim in this shooting has been identified by authorities as David Joseph Leonhardt, 32.

CMPD took the man into custody and said he is cooperating with investigators. On Thursday, the CMPD said detectives with its homicide unit are not looking for any suspects in the case and no charges are being sought at this time.

Leroy Boyd is a service tech at the oil change shop across the street and said the whole thing unfolded right in front of him.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s very unfortunate for sure,” Boyd said.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information regarding the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

